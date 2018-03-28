Apple announces new 9.7-inch iPad with A10 Fusion and Apple Pencil support

Last year in June, at WWDC 2017, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models. Both these iPads came along with support for Apple Pencil. Well, at its education-centric event in Chicago yesterday, Apple announced a new 9.7-inch iPad that too comes with support for Apple Pencil.

With support for Apple Pencil, users can do quite a lot of things on this new 9.7-inch iPad. They can quickly jot down notes, edit photos like a pro, or make draw some masterpieces. In short, with the help of Apple Pencil, users can be a lot more productive on this new iPad.

Also, in case it isn’t clear already, this new iPad sports a 9.7-inch display. Well, Retina Display to be precise, that has a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and a pixel density of 264 ppi. It is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion that comes embedded with M10 co-processor. Well, for those unaware, this is the same chip that powered last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Having said that, the new 9.7-inch iPad also comes with an 8 MP camera at the back that supports 1080p video recording along with a 1.2 MP FaceTime camera on the front that supports 720p video recording. However, this iPad also comes with support for AR (Augmented Reality) apps that can be used for both fun and education.

With that being said, the new 9.7-inch iPad runs iOS 11, and hence, comes with features like Dock, Drag-and-Drop, Split View and Slide Over to name a few. Oh, and not to forget the Files app that lets you access files on your iPad as well as on iCloud.

“iPad is our vision for the future of computing and hundreds of millions of people around the world use it every day at work, in school and for play. This new 9.7-inch iPad takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for inspiring creativity and learning. Our most popular and affordable iPad now includes support for Apple Pencil, bringing the advanced capabilities of one of our most creative tools to even more users. This iPad also has the power of the A10 Fusion chip, combined with the big, beautiful Retina display, advanced cameras and sensors that enable incredible AR experiences simply not possible on other devices.” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Specifications

CPU: A10 Fusion chip with M10 co-processor

A10 Fusion chip with M10 co-processor Operating System: iOS 11

iOS 11 Display: 9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels

9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Panorama (up to 43 MP), 1080p video recording, 120 FPS Slow-Motion recording and Video Image Stabilization

8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Panorama (up to 43 MP), 1080p video recording, 120 FPS Slow-Motion recording and Video Image Stabilization Front Camera: 1.2 MP FaceTime Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording

1.2 MP FaceTime Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording Internal Storage: 32/128 GB

32/128 GB Connectivity (Wi-Fi Model): GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Connectivity (Cellular Model): 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Calling

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Calling Other: TouchID, FaceTime Audio and Video Calling, Augmented Reality Support, Apple Pencil Support

TouchID, FaceTime Audio and Video Calling, Augmented Reality Support, Apple Pencil Support Colors: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Silver, Gold, Space Grey Battery: 32.4 Wh

Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Price and Availability

Price of 32 GB Wi-Fi model: ₹28,000

₹28,000 Price of 32 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model: ₹38,600

₹38,600 Price of Apple Pencil: ₹7600

₹7600 Availability: To be available in India in April. Currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, the UK and the US.

