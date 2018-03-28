OnePlus 6 leaked image shows off textured back, dual rear cameras and confirms presence of 3.5 mm headphone jack

Last weekend, an image leaked online that revealed almost all the specifications of the OnePlus 6. Besides, thanks to another leak from last month, we have a pretty fair idea of what the OnePlus 6 might look like. However, one more image has surfaced online now which gives us our clearest look yet at the OnePlus 6.

This new image (pictured above) of the OnePlus 6 comes from reliable leakster Evan Blass. This image shows the back of the phone which houses a dual camera setup at the center in vertical orientation, and, below it is the fingerprint scanner in rectangular shape. Moreover, you can also see the USB Type-C port at the bottom in the center which is flanked by speaker and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

However, what’s worth noting here is the textured back of the phone. We are unsure of the material, but it looks like that it has woody finish to it. Well, keep in mind that this isn’t any protective case that’s been put on the OnePlus 6, but, chances are it could be a skin from this Chinese company. Wondering what makes us think so? Well, take a closer look at the image above and you will see “Designed by OnePlus” written at the bottom.

That said, an alleged image of the OnePlus 6 (pictured above) that leaked last month showed off the phone with a glass back with the same placement of dual camera setup and fingerprint scanner. This actually makes it look like the Samsung Galaxy S9+. However, the front of the phone has a notch, and, chances are that the front of the OnePlus 6 could look similar to the OPPO R15 that was announced last week.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

The OnePlus 6 was initially confirmed to launch in late June, but, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s announced earlier because the OnePlus 5T has gone out of stock in the US and OnePlus is very unlikely to replenish it.

Source