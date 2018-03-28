Around two weeks ago, Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for ZenFone 4 Pro. And now, the company is rolling out the Oreo update for yet another of its smartphone – the ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL).

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe was announced way back in May 2016 and ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Well, it’s good to see ASUS rolling out the Android Oreo update for a smartphone that will be two years old in two months.

Well having said that, this update which upgrades the ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe to Android Oreo carries version number V80.20.96.89 and is rolling out over-the-air. If you own a ZenFone 3 Deluxe, it should take at least a week or so for the Oreo update to reach your unit, however, if you still don’t receive it after that time, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > About > System Update menu.

That said, as this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing and more to the ZenFone 3 Deluxe. Besides, this update also removes some apps like Puffin Browser and Do It Later from the ZenFone 3 Deluxe. You can check out the changelog below.

Here’s the changelog of Android 8.0 Oreo update for ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe:

Upgrade to Android O.

Removed third party App: TripAdivisor, Puffin Browser and Kindle.

Removed Do It Later, Mini Movie, Quick Memo, PhotoCollage.

Moved FM Radio function to Quick Setting.

After OS upgrade, in order to enter “All Apps” menu, use “swiping up” gesture to do so. Original “All Apps Icon” can be moved or changed.

So, have you received the Android 8.0 Oreo update yet on your ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe?

Source | Via