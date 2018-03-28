Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F7 smartphone in India with 6.23-inch 19:9 display and 25 MP Selfie Camera. Now today, the company has reportedly launched one more smartphone in the country, dubbed OPPO A83 Pro.

According to a report by Gadgets360, OPPO has launched the OPPO A83 Pro in India with some minor upgrades over the OPPO A83 that was launched in the country back in January this year. The OPPO A83 Pro comes with the exact same specifications that are found on the A83, except that it has more RAM and internal storage.

While the OPPO A83 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, the OPPO A83 Pro comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Apart from that, everything else remains the same. The smartphone features the same 5.7-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by the same MediaTek MT6737T processor.

That said, there’s no word from OPPO yet regarding the launch of the A83 Pro in India, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

OPPO A83 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T octa-core processor

OPPO A83 Pro Price in India and Availability