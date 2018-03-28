Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 announced with 5.99-inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Android Oreo

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at an event in Paris yesterday announced three new smartphones – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. All three of these are flagship smartphones, with the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS costing a fortune. Well, apart from these three smartphones, Huawei also announced the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a smartphone.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is a mid-range smartphone and is the second smartphone in the Y series that’s been announced by Huawei this month. First one is the Huawei Y9 (2018) that was announced more than two weeks ago.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 looks exactly like the Huawei Nova 2 Lite that was launched in Philippines two weeks back. In fact, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is actually a re-branded Huawei Nova 2 Lite and comes with the exact same specifications found on the Nova 2 Lite.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 features a 5.99-inch display with 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Y7 Prime 2018, like the Nova 2 Lite, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box that’s layered with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 custom skin atop, and, it also has a dual camera setup at the back that consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. On the front, there’s an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calls. You can check out full specifications down below.

Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 SoC

3 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD FullView Display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Studio Lighting Effects and Selfie-toning flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Huawei AR Lens

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 Price and Availability