Earlier this month, Indian telecom operator Airtel announced its ₹995 prepaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 6 GB data for 180 days. Now, the telco has announced a prepaid pack for those who are only looking for data benefits.

Airtel has announced a new prepaid pack that’s priced at ₹65. For ₹65, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 1 GB of 2G/3G data for 28 days. This pack is available only for select users through the MyAirtel app and doesn’t offer 4G data, hence, you might have to make do with 2G or 3G speeds depending on which part of the country you live in.

That said, if 4G speeds is what you seek, then you should go for Airtel’s ₹93 prepaid pack that not only offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days, but, also comes with benefits such as unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, and, 100 free local and national SMS per day. Something that’s not offered with Airtel’s ₹65 prepaid pack.

With that being said, Airtel also announced its VoLTE Beta Program last week as a part of which it’s giving free 30 GB data to the participants. Click here to know how you can get free 30 GB data by enrolling in Airtel’s VoLTE Beta Program.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Which prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?