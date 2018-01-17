Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched its selfie-centric OPPO F5 Youth smartphone in India with bezel-less design, 16 MP front camera and a price tag of ₹16,990. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of OPPO A83 which was first launched in China late last month.

The OPPO A83, like the F5 Youth and the A79, sports tiny bezels at the top and bottom, and features a 5.7-inch Full-Screen display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop.

That said, as the bezels are small, there’s no fingerprint scanner or OPPO logo at the front. The OPPO logo is located at the back and the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner at all. Hence, OPPO has thrown in Face Unlock which unlocks your smartphone using face recognition. However, this wouldn’t be as convenient as unlocking the smartphone with a fingerprint scanner.

Anyways though, speaking about the innards, the OPPO A83 comes with MediaTek’s MT6737T octa-core processor that’s coupled with 3 GB of RAM. For those unaware, the OPPO A83 in China comes with 4 GB RAM, however, the company has decided to sell the A83 in India with a GB less.

Moving on, the OPPO A83 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The 13 MP rear camera comes with Ultra-HD Mode that can take multiple photos and stitch them together to create one 50 MP photo automatically. The cameras are also aided by AI-based Beauty Mode that can recognize your gender, age, skin tone and skin type, and then refine 200+ facial spots to take a better picture.

“Our focus has always been on bringing best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We have received an immense response for our Selfie Expert A Series and F Series. With the A83 we wish to bring an affordable selfie camera with advance features such as the HD + Full Screen Display and AI Beauty Technology. The A83 truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert and Leader in the market.” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

OPPO A83 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T octa-core processor

2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Champagne Gold, Black

Champagne Gold, Black Battery: 3180 mAh

OPPO A83 Price in India and Availability