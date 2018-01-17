Honor 9 Lite Hands-on [Images]

Honor has long been serving dual camera phones in India, now it’s about quad cameras. The Honor 9 Lite is the latest phone with premium offerings – quad cameras, FullView screen, and glass body. Honor has entered the ₹10,000 price category with its midrange devices and the Honor 9 Lite is full of surprises, price starts at ₹10,999. Check out the Honor 9 Lite below.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.65-inch FullView IPS display, Full-HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.65-inch FullView IPS display, Full-HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back, gesture-based

Yes, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB, LPDDR3

3 GB or 4 GB, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (3 GB RAM), 64 GB (4 GB RAM), expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (SIM2)

32 GB (3 GB RAM), 64 GB (4 GB RAM), expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (SIM2) Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Hardware-level Bokeh Effects, Beauty Mode, and Gesture Control

13 MP + 2 MP with Hardware-level Bokeh Effects, Beauty Mode, and Gesture Control Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey

Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey Battery: 3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh Price: ₹10,999 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹10,999 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Availability: Exclusively on Flipkart and Honor Online Store. First flash sale on 21st January 2018

Highlighting the main features of the phone, the Honor 9 Lite has a FullView display i.e. narrow bezels. The screen is a 5.65-inch Full HD+ with 18:9 aspect ratio. There are a total of four cameras which we saw on the Honor 9i, the first Honor smartphone to have quad-cameras. These cameras are capable of taking shots with bokeh effects. Like the Honor View 10, the Honor 9 Lite comes with the latest EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Design-wise, the looks are beautiful, there’s nothing that makes the Honor 9 Lite look mainstream. It’s flashy and appears highly premium at the first glance. It does look like an expensive phone, the design is inspired by its predecessor Honor 8 Lite and the original Honor 8 having glass body.

Digging more into the design, the side frames are plastic, not metal, hence the feel may not be as good as the metallic phones (take Honor 7X for instance), but it does have a light-weight body and compact design. The front and the back has 2.5D curved glass. The Honor 9 Lite is attractive for what the price it holds.

The best of yet is the quad cameras, Honor 9 Lite is equipped with four cameras, two on the front side and two on the rear side. The front camera features 13 MP + 2 MP dual cameras with hardware-level bokeh effects whereas on the rear side, there’s another dual-camera setup having 13 MP + 2 MP making it one of the top smartphones to feature quad-cameras in this segment.

The Honor 9i with four cameras takes Portraits on both sides, the same goes with the Honor 9 Lite, it takes Portraits with bokeh effect. In addition to that, there are plenty of camera features to please you.

The Honor 9 Lite is powered by Kirin 659 SoC which consists of eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz. It comes in two variants, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at ₹10,999 while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant is priced at ₹14,999. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on SIM2.

Honor phones are good when it comes to the battery performance, the Honor 9 Lite packs a 3,000 mAh battery. According to the company, the battery offers 86 hours of offline music, 13 hours of offline video, and last a whole day on single charge.

The navigation buttons, as usual, are on the screen and the fingerprint scanner is located at the back side with gestures support. A USB type-C port would be a perfect addition, it comes with a standard Micro USB port at the bottom alongside the 3.5 mm headphones port.

The Honor 9 Lite comes in three colors, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Glacier Grey. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Honor Online Store starting from 21st January. We will be reviewing the rest of the stuff in the coming days. Stay tuned.