Earlier this month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its flagship Honor View 10 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹29,999. Now today, as promised, the company has launched the Honor 9 Lite in the country which was first launched in China last month.

The Honor 9 Lite is a mid-range smartphone and sports a glass-metal build which means it has its front and back covered with 2.5D curved glass while its frames are made out of metal. The glass back also makes the phone reflective and you could actually see yourself while looking at it.

The Honor 9 Lite also flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 5.65-inch FullView display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. As the bezels are small, there’s no fingerprint scanner at the front below the display, instead you can see the Honor moniker there as the fingerprint scanner is located at the back.

That said, the biggest highlight of the Honor 9 Lite are the quad cameras. The phone comes with a dual camera setup both at the back and on the front – both of which are a combination of 13 MP + 2 MP cameras.

The rear cameras come with PDAF Fast Focus, whereas, the rear cameras come with support for hardware-level Bokeh Effects (blurred background) and gesture control. There’s also a Gender Beauty Mode that determines the gender to “customize the beauty” of the person in picture.

Having said that, under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite comes with the company’s homegrown Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. And, if that much of storage is not enough, you can always expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the Honor 9 Lite boots up to EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, ships with a 3000 mAh that keeps this entire package up and running.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Hardware-level Bokeh Effects, Beauty Mode and Gesture Control

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

Colors: Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey

Honor 9 Lite Price in India and Availability