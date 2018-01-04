China based Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7X in India earlier last month with a starting price of ₹12,999. Now today, the company has launched its flagship smartphone – the Honor View 10 – in the country which was announced for global markets last month.

The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, this makes it possible for Honor to reduce the overall the footprint of the smartphone while being able to cram in a larger display. Also, because of having a screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, the phone also comes with trimmed down bezels.

However, even with trimmed bezels, the Honor View 10 still sports a fingerprint scanner on the front which is housed on the home button that’s located below the FullView display. And, above the display, there’s a 13 MP camera for selfies and video calls which also supports Portrait Mode so that you can take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background).

Moving on to the back, you can see the dual camera setup which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera. There’s also an LED flash to right side of this camera setup, and, these dual cameras, like the front camera, also support Portrait Mode, because you know, it’s all the rage right now.

That said, the Honor View 10 comes with the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP12 GPU. Speaking about the Kirin 970 SoC, this chip comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) on-board that’s aided by Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU) to enable deep learning based on user behavior.

Using Artificial Intelligence, Honor optimizes the phone’s performance and also uses it to perform different tasks like real-time scene and object detection, and, real-time language translation. Moreover, the Honor View 10 also comes with AI-based Vision Engine which optimizes low-quality pictures for social media.

That said, the Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0 that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, ships with a 3750 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

“Honor keeps surprising and delighting the young generation with its stylish design, superior performance, and unique features, setting new trends and redefining accessibility. Honor has been a pioneer in setting trends and provided the best value in the market. The launch of Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, making consumers shift from the smartphones to “Intelligent phones”. The Honor View 10 also follows our commitment towards the Indian market and has been priced lower than the global variant. Marked as the true AI device, the Honor View 10 will be the most affordable AI device available for the Indian consumer” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

Honor View 10 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 10nm Kirin 970 SoC

Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 10nm Kirin 970 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12

ARM Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Internal Storage: 128 GB internal

128 GB internal External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 20 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP, Portrait Mode

13 MP, Portrait Mode Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 3,750 mAh with 9V/2A Fast Charging

3,750 mAh with 9V/2A Fast Charging Colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue

Honor View 10 Price in India and Availability