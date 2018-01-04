Honor View 10 Hands-on [Images]

Honor has long been making some good moves in the smartphone industry, this year, we saw Honor’s dual camera phones, quad camera phones, and bezel-less designed phones. The newest entry in the flagship segment is the Honor View 10 with a large screen bezel-less design and premium offerings, it’s also the direct competitor to the OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 priced at ₹29,999. Here are our hands-on with the Honor View 10.

Honor View 10 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 Nougat

EMUI 8 based on Android 8.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back, gesture-based

Yes, on the back, gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed

Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12

ARM Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM

6 GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual camera (20 MP + 16 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash

Dual camera (20 MP + 16 MP), Portrait Mode, 4K video, single LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP, Portrait Mode

13 MP, Portrait Mode Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Battery: 3,750 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

3,750 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Color: Midnight Black, Navy Blue

Midnight Black, Navy Blue Price: ₹29,999

Honor has done a great job in the design segment, the Honor View 10 looks highly premium and flashy, we got the Blue color for the review. It’s also identical to the mid-range smartphone Honor 7X which was launched alongside and resembles the predecessor Honor 8 Pro. The key features include dual cameras, FullView display, AI-powered Portrait mode, gesture-based fingerprint scanner, Face Identification, and Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Honor View 10 sports a bezel-less design with a large 5.99-inch Full HD+ display (18:9 aspect ratio) wrapped up in an aluminum unibody. The bezels are squeezed to gain the screen space, the bottom offers a gesture-based fingerprint scanner. The rear side fingerprint scanner is moved to the front side with added navigation gestures. The gestures will let you go back, access recent apps, go to Homescreen, and launch Google app all with the given touch button.

Honor View 10 is no doubt the company’s flagship device with the fastest Kirin 970 octa-core CPU and comes with the World’s first built-in AI processor. It is also the first Honor smartphone to feature Kirin 970 and runs the newest Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8 on top.

Furthermore, the phone packs a huge 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Honor has managed to keep a 3,750 mAh battery in a 7 mm unibody with fast charging support. Honor View 10 will be charging on a 4.5A adaptor powered by SuperCharge technology by HUAWEI.

The cameras on the phone are one of the key features, there are two cameras on the rear side (16 MP + 20 MP) with AI shooting technology. On flipping the phone, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera that also works for Face Identification to unlock the device.

The front and the back cameras both come with Portrait mode and Live Photos support. Other camera features include depth mode, Monochrome, AR lens, 3D Panorama, Artist mode and many others.

For the sides, the Honor View 10 offers a type-C USB at the bottom, an IR Blaster on the top, a 3.5 mm headphones jack alongside the USB port and loudspeakers. The two microphones are located at the top and at the bottom. It offers a hybrid SIM tray with dual 4G and VoLTE support, the microSD can be used on the SIM2 slot.

Honor View 10 will be available in Midnight Black and Navy Blue starting from 8th January 2018. For India, it is priced of ₹29,999. For other countries, including the UK and across Europe, the pricing will be at €499 (Europe) £449 (UK).

Stay tuned for the Honor View 10 full review.