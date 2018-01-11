Honor 9 Lite with 5.65-inch FullView Display and Quad Cameras launching in India on January 17
Earlier this week, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced that it is soon going to launch a smartphone with quad cameras in India. Then today, we got a confirmation that this quad camera smartphone is nothing but the Honor 9 Lite. And now, we have confirmation that the Honor 9 Lite will be launched in India next week.
According to a post on Honor Community, the Honor 9 Lite is going to be launched in India on January 17. The company has also kicked off its “Launch Event Fan Recruitment” as a part of which select Honor Fans from India will be flown down to the Honor 9 Lite launch event. You can head over to the Source link at the end of this article to know more about this “recruitment”.
Well, having said that, the Honor 9 Lite will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India and will be available in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Needless to say, there’s no information on its pricing in India yet, however, it starts at ¥1199 (around ₹11,740) in China, hence, we should expect it to be priced around the same mark in India as well.
Honor 9 Lite Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3000 mAh
