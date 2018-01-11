Earlier this week, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced that it is soon going to launch a smartphone with quad cameras in India. Then today, we got a confirmation that this quad camera smartphone is nothing but the Honor 9 Lite. And now, we have confirmation that the Honor 9 Lite will be launched in India next week.

According to a post on Honor Community, the Honor 9 Lite is going to be launched in India on January 17. The company has also kicked off its “Launch Event Fan Recruitment” as a part of which select Honor Fans from India will be flown down to the Honor 9 Lite launch event. You can head over to the Source link at the end of this article to know more about this “recruitment”.

Well, having said that, the Honor 9 Lite will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India and will be available in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. Needless to say, there’s no information on its pricing in India yet, however, it starts at ¥1199 (around ₹11,740) in China, hence, we should expect it to be priced around the same mark in India as well.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

13 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

