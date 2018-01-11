Honor 9 Lite with 5.65-inch FullView Display and Quad Cameras launching in India later this month

Earlier this week, we told you that Huawei sub-brand Honor was going to launch a smartphone with quad cameras in India later this month. However, at that time, there was no word on exactly which smartphone it will be launching in India. But now, it has been confirmed that Honor will be launching the Honor 9 Lite in India which was first launched in China last month.

Indian online retailer Flipkart has setup a page for Honor 9 Lite on its site which confirms that Honor will be launching the Honor 9 Lite in India later this month. Besides, the page also confirms that the Honor 9 Lite will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.

The Honor 9 Lite, like many of the recent Honor and Huawei smartphones, sports a design with smaller bezels, however, the biggest highlight of the Honor 9 Lite are the quad cameras. Yes, the phone comes with a total of four cameras – two each on the front and back – and, the dual camera setup on the front and back is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera.

That said, the Honor 9 Lite is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. In China, the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. However, in India, the Honor 9 Lite will be available only in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

13 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

For now, there’s no information on when exactly is the Honor 9 Lite going to be launched in India, but, it will be launched in the country by the end of this month, and, we will know more about its pricing and availability once it’s launched in the country.