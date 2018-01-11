Smartron t.phone P Hands-on [Images]

Smartron has added a new phone named t.phone P which is targeted under ₹10,000 price segment. The Indian smartphone brand entered the smartphone market with its budget devices, last year we saw the Smartron srt.phone and it was the company’s first phone to compete head-to-head with the midrange smartphones priced under ₹15,000. The main highlight of the t.phone P is the 5,000 mAh battery.

Smartron t.phone P Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Up to 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 eMMC internal storage, MicroSD slot on SIM2, 1 TB Cloud Storage (tcloud)

32 eMMC internal storage, MicroSD slot on SIM2, 1 TB Cloud Storage (tcloud) Main Camera: 13 MP, Single LED Flash

13 MP, Single LED Flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE Battery: 5,000 mAh (non-removable)

5,000 mAh (non-removable) Adapter: 5V, 2.1A

5V, 2.1A Price: ₹7,999

As mentioned earlier, the phone will be having a large 5,000 mAh battery which ensures longer battery runtimes. The design is, hence, bulky and you will feel its weight. Another major highlight of the phone is the near stock user interface, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The display is 5.2-inch IPS with HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels) covered with 2.5D curved glass. The back side offers a matte finish metallic plate with the side glossy grames made of plastic. The rear side sports a fingerprint scanner above the Smartron branding. On the front, the bottom has external touch buttons that do not light up.

The t.phone P is an entry-level budget phone powered by 1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 in it, the same SoC which is also used by its competitor Xiaomi Redmi 4. Other specifications include an Adreno 505 GPU, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 32 GB internal storage with 1 TB of cloud storage (tcloud).

Coming to the cameras, a 13 MP rear camera with single LED flash and a 5 MP front camera for selfie needs. The camera package sounds decent and competitive on paper.

Smartron has introduced tronX an AI-powered IoT platform that offers a store for the Smartron products, tcloud for storing 1 TB data, tcare for its customer support, and a community forum where you can discuss stuff with other Smartron users.

On the sides, the right side carries a Power key and Volume control key. The left side offers a hybrid SIM tray holding 2x nano SIM with 4G LTE and VoLTE calling support. The microSD can be used to expand the storage on the SIM2 slot, no dedicated slot is provided. The top has a 3.5 mm headphones port, the bottom has a micro USB port.

There are a few phones in the budget category, the t.phone P stack up against the budget phones including Xiaomi Redmi 4, Lenovo K8 Plus, and ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie. Smartron t.phone P has a good chance to tackle these phones.