OPPO A83 with 5.7-inch Full-Screen Display and 13 MP camera reportedly launching in India next week

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched its selfie-centric OPPO F5 Youth smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹16,990. Now, according to a latest report, OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO A83 smartphone in India this month which was first launched in China more than two weeks ago.

According to 91Mobiles, OPPO is going to launch the OPPO A83 in India next week. While there’s no word on the exact date of launch of A83 in India, the company is said to have sent out press invites to the media for an event scheduled on January 17 where the A83 is said to be launched.

The OPPO A83 boasts a uni-body metal design while flaunting smaller bezels. It sports a 5.7-inch Full-Screen display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the OPPO A83 comes with an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.5 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM.

For photography, the OPPO A83 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone boots up to Colors OS 3.2 that’s based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and, it ships with a 3180 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

OPPO A83 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz octa-core processor

2.5 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Champagne Gold, Black

Champagne Gold, Black Battery: 3180 mAh

The OPPO A83 is priced at ¥1399 in China and is said to be priced under ₹15,000 in India. We should know more about the pricing and availability of A83 in India once it goes official in the country.