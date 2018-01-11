Vodafone ₹458 and ₹509 prepaid plans revised: Here’s what you get now

Earlier this week, telecom operator Airtel revised its prepaid plans priced at ₹448 and ₹509 to compete with telecom operators like Vodafone and Jio. Now today, Vodafone too has revised its prepaid plans priced at ₹458 and ₹509 to counter increasing competition from incumbent telcos.

Vodafone had announced its prepaid plans priced at ₹458 and ₹509 back in November last year. Before the revision, Vodafone customers doing recharge of ₹458 or ₹509 were offered free local and STD voice calls, free outgoing on roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB 3G/4G data per day. However, the difference between the ₹458 and ₹509 prepaid plans was that the former came with a validity of 70 days while the latter had a validity of 84 days.



Well, with the revision, the validity of both these plans has been increased. The ₹458 prepaid plan now has a validity of 84 days whereas the ₹509 prepaid plan now comes with a validity of 91 days. Hence, Vodafone prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹458 now get a total of 14 GB more data, whereas the customers doing recharge of ₹509 get 7 GB more data.

Having said that, apart from the change in the validity of these plans, all other benefits remain the same.

For the sake of comparison, Vodafone’s ₹458 and ₹509 prepaid plans compete with Airtel’s ₹448 and ₹509 plans which offer similar benefits for 82 and 91 days respectively. Speaking about Reliance Jio, the telco offers the same benefits as the aforementioned Vodafone plans for 84 days at ₹399 and for 91 days at ₹449.

That said, Reliance Jio also has prepaid plans priced at ₹448 and ₹509. The former offers 1.5 GB 4G data per day for 84 days, whereas, the latter offers 3 GB 4G data per day for 28 days