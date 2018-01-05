Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Jio revised prepaid plans, offers 50% more data and reduces price

By Divyang
Reliance Jio has upgraded its plans with the start of this new year. Two weeks ago, Jio announced new tariff plans for prepaid customers as a part of the new year, one of which was priced at ₹199 and it offers 1 GB data per day with bundled voice calling. Jio’s latest Happy New Year 2018 offer now reduces the price to ₹149 plan from ₹199 making it the lowest tariff ever in the telecom industry. That’s not it, the Jio has introduced two offers, the 1 GB per day data packs will get ₹50 off while the existing plans will get 50% more data benefits.

Either the user gets 50% mode data or ₹50 discount on the given plans. The included plans that give ₹50 off are ₹199, ₹399, ₹459, and ₹499 while the other four plans that offer 50% more data are ₹198, ₹398, ₹448, and ₹498.

But what happened to the existing ₹149 plan that gives free voice calling with 4.2 GB data? Well, now you will get 1 GB 4G data per day with free calling for the same price valid for 28 days. That means you will get 28 GB 4G data effectively for ₹149 only. Cheaper than you actually thought, eh?

The ₹399 plan will now offer 20% additional data with an enhanced validity of 2 additional weeks, increasing the current validity from 70 to 84 days. For the rest, the ₹198 plan will offer 42 GB data instead of 28 GB, the ₹398 plan will offer 105 GB data instead of the old 70 GB data. Same with the ₹448 and ₹498 plan, the data will be increased to 50% more.

Jio has introduced these special 1.5 GB per day data packs at the lowest per GB cost i.e. ₹4 per GB. These plans will be available to the users from 9th January 2018.

Below are the revised plans as a part of Jio Happy New Year 2018 offer.

₹50 Off Plans

Existing PriceNew PriceData Benefit (Total)Validity
₹199₹14928 GB28 Days
₹399₹34970 GB70 Days
₹459₹39984 GB84 Days
₹499₹44991 GB91 Days

50% More Data On Plans

Existing PriceOld Data Benefit (Total)New Data Benefit (Total)Validity
₹19928 GB42 GB28 Days
₹39870 GB105 GB70 Days
₹44884 GB126 GB84 Days
₹49891 GB136 GB91 Days
