Micromax Bharat 5 Plus with 5000 mAh battery and 5.2-inch display launching soon in India
Earlier last month, Indian smartphone brand Micromax launched the Micromax Bharat 5 in India with 5000 mAh battery for ₹5555. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus soon in the country.
Micromax has listed the Bharat 5 Plus on its official website and has also shared an image of the phone on Twitter by tweeting “#TakeCharge of an endless performance with 5000 mAh battery on Bharat 5 Plus!”
The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is powered by an unknown MediaTek quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop.
The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports an 8 MP camera at the back which also lets you take photos with Bokeh effect. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP snapper on the front which supports Portrait Mode and comes with an 83.3-degree wide-angle lens.
Having said that, the Bharat 5 Plus ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which the company says can offer standby time of up to 21 days. Well, with a battery that huge, the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus can be used as a power bank to charge other smartphones.
Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Specifications
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode, Bokeh Effect and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with 83.3-degree wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, USB OTG
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Price in India and Availability
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: To be announced
For now, there’s no word on the pricing and availability of the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus in India. However, once we have more information, we will pass it on to you as well.
