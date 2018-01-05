Micromax Bharat 5 Plus with 5000 mAh battery and 5.2-inch display launching soon in India

Earlier last month, Indian smartphone brand Micromax launched the Micromax Bharat 5 in India with 5000 mAh battery for ₹5555. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus soon in the country.

Micromax has listed the Bharat 5 Plus on its official website and has also shared an image of the phone on Twitter by tweeting “#TakeCharge of an endless performance with 5000 mAh battery on Bharat 5 Plus!”

#TakeCharge of an endless performance with 5000 mAh battery on Bharat 5 Plus! https://t.co/hKreqLARIt pic.twitter.com/qoUHnLS4kd — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) January 5, 2018

The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is powered by an unknown MediaTek quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports an 8 MP camera at the back which also lets you take photos with Bokeh effect. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP snapper on the front which supports Portrait Mode and comes with an 83.3-degree wide-angle lens.

Having said that, the Bharat 5 Plus ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which the company says can offer standby time of up to 21 days. Well, with a battery that huge, the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus can be used as a power bank to charge other smartphones.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

8 MP with Beauty Mode, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with 83.3-degree wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode

5 MP with 83.3-degree wide-angle lens, Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, USB OTG Battery: 5000 mAh

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

For now, there’s no word on the pricing and availability of the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus in India. However, once we have more information, we will pass it on to you as well.