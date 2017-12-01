Indian smartphone manufacturer Micromax launched the Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 smartphones in India back in September this year. Now, further expanding its portfolio of Bharat series smartphones in India, the company has today launched the Micromax Bharat 5 in the country.

The Micromax Bharat 5 is a budget smartphone and is successor to the Bharat 4. The Bharat 5 is powered by MediaTek’s quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB RAM.

The Micromax Bharat 5 sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, also support for 4G VoLTE. The smartphone has 16 GB of storage, but, you do have an option to expand the storage via microSD card. Moreover, it also has support for USB OTG which means you can quickly transfer files to and from your smartphone using a pen drive.

For photography, there’s a 5 MP camera both at the back and on the front. The front camera is aided by flash so that you can take brighter pictures in low-light conditions. Moreover, you take photos with Bokeh Effect using the rear camera which blurs the background and keeps the subject in focus to give you DSLR like images.

The Micromax Bharat 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box which is impressive for a budget smartphone. However, the biggest highlight of the Micromax Bharat 5 is its massive 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer up to 500 hours of standby time.

“Data affordability, connectivity, and ease of using technology are the three barriers for the users to get a connected experience. With Bharat series, Micromax is truly helping the Indian consumers be digitally connected and make their experience more affordable and accessible. Bharat 5 like its predecessors will truly drive the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country, as a smartphone with 5000 Mah battery is pivotal for a market like India where the tier 3-4 cities still face severe power outage issues. Going ahead as well, we will be coming with compelling product propositions based on the needs of our consumers in the affordable smartphone segment” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics.

Micromax Bharat 5 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash and Bokeh Effect

5 MP with LED flash and Bokeh Effect Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Battery: 5000 mAh

Micromax Bharat 5 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5555

₹5555 Availability: Goes on sale in India starting December 7 through offline stores

Micromax Bharat 5 Offers