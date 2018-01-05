Moto C Plus gets temporary price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

The Moto G5S Plus last month got a price cut of ₹1000 in India which brought down its price to ₹14,999. Now, another Motorola smartphone – the Moto C Plus – has received a temporary price cut in the country which should make it more enticing to those looking for an affordable smartphone with huge battery.

The Moto C Plus was launched in India back in June last year with a price tag of ₹6999, and now, it has received a temporary price cut of ₹1000 in the country which brings down its price to ₹5999. It can be purchased for ₹5999 from both Flipkart as well as Moto Hub stores.

The Moto C Plus is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and, boots up to stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. However, the biggest highlight of the Moto C Plus is its 4000 mAh battery. You can check out full specifications of the Moto C Plus down below.

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

So, at a price of ₹5999, would you prefer buying the Moto C Plus? Or would you rather go for some other smartphone?