Motorola

Moto C Plus gets temporary price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

By Sagar
The Moto G5S Plus last month got a price cut of ₹1000 in India which brought down its price to ₹14,999. Now, another Motorola smartphone – the Moto C Plus – has received a temporary price cut in the country which should make it more enticing to those looking for an affordable smartphone with huge battery.

The Moto C Plus was launched in India back in June last year with a price tag of ₹6999, and now, it has received a temporary price cut of ₹1000 in the country which brings down its price to ₹5999. It can be purchased for ₹5999 from both Flipkart as well as Moto Hub stores.

The Moto C Plus is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and, boots up to stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. However, the biggest highlight of the Moto C Plus is its 4000 mAh battery. You can check out full specifications of the Moto C Plus down below.

Motorola Moto C Plus Specifications

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720 MP2
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 2 MP with f/2.8 aperture and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Nano SIM, separate slot for microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • Colors: Starry Black, Pearl White and Fine Gold
  • Battery: 4000 mAh user removable battery

So, at a price of ₹5999, would you prefer buying the Moto C Plus? Or would you rather go for some other smartphone?

