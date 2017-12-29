Moto G5S Plus gets price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

Back in March this year, Lenovo owned Motorola launched the Moto G5 in India, and later in August, the company brought the Moto G5S Plus to the country. The Moto G5S Plus was launched with a price tag of ₹15,999 in India, and now, it has received a price cut in the country which makes it more affordable.

Buy the #MotoG5sPlus, with an all-metal design & 13+13MP dual rear cameras, at flat Rs. 1000 off, on @amazonIN! https://t.co/U2bHnNC8l6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 28, 2017

The Moto G5S Plus has received a price cut of ₹1000 in India, and hence, it’s now available for purchase at a price of ₹14,999. The Moto G5S Plus can now be purchased for ₹14,999 from both Amazon India as well as Moto Hub stores.

The Moto G5S Plus is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It boots up to stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a fingerprint scanner on the front housed on the home button.

The highlight of the Moto G5S Plus, however, is its dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP RGB sensor and one 13 MP Monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP snapper on the front which is accompanied by LED flash.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP (RGB + Monochrome) with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash

Dual 13 MP (RGB + Monochrome) with f/2.0 aperture, selective focus, depth editor, 4K video recording, professional mode (for blurred background) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash

8 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, professional mode, panorama mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating Colors: Lunar Gray, Blush Gold

Lunar Gray, Blush Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Well, for under ₹15,000, which smartphone would you prefer buying? Honor 7X, Xiaomi Mi A1 or the Moto G5S Plus?