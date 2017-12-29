Gionee S11 with full-screen display and quad cameras reportedly launching in India next month

Exactly a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched the Gionee S10 Lite in India with Snapdragon 427 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 16 MP Selfie Camera. Now, the company is said to launch the Gionee S11 in India sometime next month.

The Gionee S11 was first launched in China just over a month ago, and now, it’s said to make its debut in India next month. According to a latest report, the Gionee S11 will be launched in India in late January, however, there’s no exact date of launch available.

Moreover, the Gionee S11 is priced at ¥1799 (around ₹17,640) in China, and the company intends to keep its price under ₹20,000 in India as well. Well either way, a price above the ₹20,000 mark can turn out to be a deal-breaker for many.

That said, as far as the design goes, the Gionee S11 flaunts smaller bezels at the top and bottom along with a glass back that’s curved along the edges. In terms of innards, the S11 is powered by Helio P23 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. However, the biggest highlight of the S11 are the quad cameras. Yes, the phone comes with dual cameras both on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 16 MP and 5 MP cameras, whereas, the one of the front is a combination of 16 MP and 8 MP cameras.

Gionee S11 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor

2.5 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP

16 MP + 8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3410 mAh

There’s no word from Gionee yet regarding the launch of S11 in India, however, if the company intends to launch the S11 in India next month, we should expect it to share images and videos on its social media channels soon that would tease the launch of S11 in the country.