Asus

ASUS ZenFone 4 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

By Sagar
Back in August this year, Taiwanese smartphone brand ASUS launched around half a dozen smartphones under its ZenFone 4 lineup. However, all those smartphones were running Android Nougat out of the box. But, soon after the launch, ASUS confirmed that these smartphones would be upgraded to Android Oreo soon. And, while we are about to give a high-five to 2018, ASUS has started rolling out the Oreo update for the ZenFone 4.

ASUS has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the ZenFone 4 with model number ZE554KL. The update carries version number V15.0405.1711.76 and is rolled out over the air. Hence, it will take about a week for the update to reach all the units. However, if you don’t get the update notification, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Setting > About > System Update menu.

Well, as this an Oreo update, it brings features like Background Limits, Autofill Framework, Smart Text Selection, Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots, Adaptive Icons, and more. That said, apart from these features, the Oreo update for ZenFone 4 also comes along with “more friendly” setting UI, redesigned emoji set, and, a swipe-up gesture to open the app drawer.

Apart from what’s mentioned above, the change log doesn’t mention anything else noteworthy. However, if you happen to have already received the Oreo update on your ZenFone 4 and notice something new, then do let us know in the comments down below.

