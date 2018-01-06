Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0.1 update rolling out to OnePlus 5

Last month, on Christmas eve, OnePlus rolled out the much awaited Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5. However, it’s global release was soon cancelled due to a bug. The company said that they were preparing for OxygenOS 5.0.1 update which would be rolled out soon. Well, it’s here. The OxygenOS 5.0.1 update has begun rolling out to OnePlus 5.

The Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0.1 update is being rolled out to OnePlus 5, and, most of the change log of this update is similar to that of OxygenOS 5.0. However, the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update does come along with bug fixes for third party camera application as well as fix for network issues caused on European operators.

Here’s the entire change log of OxygenOS 5.0.1 update for OnePlus 5:

New Camera UI design

Optimizations for photo quality

Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map

Added history function (in Calculator)

Added alarm calendar function (in Clock)

Added Parallel Apps function

Added “adaptive mode” screen calibration

Updated Android security patch to December

Oxygen 5.0 hot fix

Having said that, if your OnePlus 5 has an unlocked bootloader, the update will fail on your device. Hence, you will first have to backup your data and then re-lock your device (which will wipe all the data) to update it with OxygenOS 5.0.1 update.

The OxygenOS 5.0.1 update is 45 MB in size, and as always, it’s rolled out incrementally over the air which means only a small percentage of users will receive it initially, with broader roll out expected to commence soon. However, if you don’t get an update notification, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source