Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update rolling out to OnePlus 5; Here’s what it comes with

Back in November, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update to its 2016 smartphones – the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Later on, the company rolled out two Oreo based beta updates to its 2017 flagship – the OnePlus 5. And now, the company has finally started rolling out the final Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update to OnePlus 5. This update is over 1.5 GB, hence, it would be wise to download it over a Wi-Fi connection instead of mobile data. That said, apart from upgrading the OnePlus 5 to Android 8.0 Oreo, the OxygenOS 5.0 update also finally bumps up the Android security patch level on the device from October 1, 2017 to December 1, 2017.

The update also comes along with improvements to the launcher and revamped Camera app design. The design of Quick Settings has also been changed and so is the Ambient Display. Moreover, the update also comes along with Parallel Apps feature which lets you run two different accounts of the same app on the phone. For example, having two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone.

Here’s the entire change log of the OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5:

Updated to Android Oreo (8.0)

Optimizations for Shelf

Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

New Camera UI design

Optimizations for photo quality

Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map

Added history feature in Calculator

Added alarm calendar feature

Added Parallel Apps feature

New design for Quick Settings

New design for Lift up display

Added “Adaptive model” screen calibration

Optimizations for Wi-Fi

Optimizations for Battery Saver

Updated Android security patch to December

As always, the OTA is rolled out incrementally, hence, only a small percentage of users will receive the update first, with the wider roll out commencing soon. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification pop-up on your smartphone, you can head over to the Settings > System updates menu to check the update manually.

Also, we must say that OnePlus certainly needs to be appreciated for rolling out the update just in time for Christmas, before the new year begins.

