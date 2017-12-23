The year is about to end and we witnessed the best smartphones in the year 2017 with immense features including bezel-less design, dual cameras, 4K display, and so on. Keeping in mind, there are a lot of Android phones in the market, we made a list of top Android flagship smartphones of 2017 below. Here they are.

1) Samsung Galaxy S8

The most beautiful smartphone of the year is the Samsung Galaxy S8 with its gorgeous bezel-less design and flagship offerings. Featuring a curvy bezel-less design, remarkable 5.8-inch 2K AMOLED display, top-notch camera, Exynos 8895 CPU, water-proof design, Iris scanner, you name it, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has all it got. This is why the Samsung Galaxy S8 is on our list of top Android flagship smartphones of 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is an alternative meant for people who prefer a larger screen. It boasts a 6.2-inch display with the same Galaxy S8 specs and features.

Full Review: Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications

Display: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Quad HD+ resolution ( 2960 x 1440 pixels | 570 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Quad HD+ resolution ( 2960 x 1440 pixels | 570 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera)

Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera) Iris Scanner: Yes

Yes Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Corning Gorilla Glass 5

IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 7.0 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant

Android 7.0 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC

Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz)

Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz) Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: 12 MP f/1.7 aperture, Dual Pixel, OIS, LED flash

12 MP f/1.7 aperture, Dual Pixel, OIS, LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP, f/1.7 aperture Connectivity: USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem Battery: 3,000 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)

3,000 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable) Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Dimensions: 148.9 mm x 68.1 mm x 8 mm

148.9 mm x 68.1 mm x 8 mm Weight: 155 grams

155 grams Box: Handset, Adaptor, AKG Earphones (₹6,500), User Manual, Type-C OTG, Micro USB to Type-C Converter

Handset, Adaptor, AKG Earphones (₹6,500), User Manual, Type-C OTG, Micro USB to Type-C Converter Colors: Midnight Black, Maple Gold

Midnight Black, Maple Gold Price: ₹53,900

2) Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Despite all things happened in the past, Samsung has improved the next generation Galaxy Note8. And it’s the most enthusiastic Android smartphone and the best Note you’ve ever seen. The large 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display, dual 12 MP cameras, S-Pen, and comprehensive of all the premium features the Samsung Galaxy S8 can offer, the Galaxy Note8 is the most powerful device from Samsung. If money is no bar, this is the best Android phone of 2017 that anyone can get.

Full Review: Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera)

Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera) Iris Scanner: Yes

Yes Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen

IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant

Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC

Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz)

Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz) Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps

Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps

8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS

USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem Battery: 3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0

3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0 Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Dimensions: 162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen)

162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen) Weight: 195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen)

195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen) Colors: Midnight Black, Maple Gold

Midnight Black, Maple Gold Price: ₹67,900

₹67,900 Availability: 21st September 2017, Amazon India, Samsung Online Store, offline retails stores

21st September 2017, Amazon India, Samsung Online Store, offline retails stores Offers: One-time free screen replacement (pre-order only), Free convertible wireless charger (pre-order only), 448 GB additional Jio 4G data for 8 months, ₹4,000 cashback if purchased from HDFC Credit Card

3) Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony’s counterpart in the flagship segment is the Xperia XZ1 with a number of features and innovations including the 3D scanner, 19 MP Motion Eye camera, super slow motion 960 frames per second capture, and an HDR display all packed in a compact high-quality aluminum shell. The Sony Xperia XZ1 is also one of the non-Google smartphones to get Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, a 5.2-inch HDR display, IP68 certified dust and water resistant, it unquestionably is on our flagship smartphones list.

Full Review: Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Protection: IP68 Certified, dust and water resistant

IP68 Certified, dust and water resistant Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted on Power key

Yes, side-mounted on Power key CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998) SoC

Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998) SoC GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3″ Exmor RS memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash

19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3″ Exmor RS memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP with 1/3.06″ Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with 1/3.06″ Exmor RS for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB type-C, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Other: Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm aptX HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+

Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm aptX HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+ Colors: Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver

Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver Battery: 2,700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode

2,700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode Price: ₹44,990

4) Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony’s top-of-the-line Xperia XZ Premium is the world’s first 4K HDR screen phone with top-notch specifications and loaded with features. It’s also one of the best Android smartphones of 2017. As far as the specs go, it has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, IP68 certification (dust and waterproof), 19 MP Motion Eye camera with 960 frames per second slow motion capturing, the Xperia XZ Premium leaves some of the hottest flagships behind.

It is the bigger sibling of the Xperia XZ1 with a larger form factor and a different look, the Xperia XZ Premium looks highly elegant and eye-catchy in its mirror-finished design (Luminous Chrome variant).

Full Review: Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch 4K HDR IPS display (3840 x 2160 pixels | 807 ppi), TRILUMINOS Display and X-Reality for mobile, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138% spectrum compared to Standard videos (SDR)

5.5-inch 4K HDR IPS display (3840 x 2160 pixels | 807 ppi), TRILUMINOS Display and X-Reality for mobile, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138% spectrum compared to Standard videos (SDR) Protection: Water Resistant IP65/68 certified, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back

Water Resistant IP65/68 certified, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side mounted on the Power button

Yes, side mounted on the Power button Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP

Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS internal storage (48.4 GB usable), MicroSD up to 256 GB

64 GB UFS internal storage (48.4 GB usable), MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: 19 MP f/2.0 Motion Eye camera, 25 mm wide Sony G Lens, BIONZ image processor, Triple image sensing technology, Hybrid Autofocus, 960 fps super slow motion, 0.5 sec quick capture, anti-distortion shutter (ISO12800), 8x Digital Zoom, EIS support (5-axis stabilization), 4K video @30 fps, 1080p video @60 fps

19 MP f/2.0 Motion Eye camera, 25 mm wide Sony G Lens, BIONZ image processor, Triple image sensing technology, Hybrid Autofocus, 960 fps super slow motion, 0.5 sec quick capture, anti-distortion shutter (ISO12800), 8x Digital Zoom, EIS support (5-axis stabilization), 4K video @30 fps, 1080p video @60 fps Front Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, 22 mm wide-angle lens, ISO 6400, SteadyShot, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP f/2.0, 22 mm wide-angle lens, ISO 6400, SteadyShot, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Others: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Smart Stamina, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Battery Care, STAMINA Mode, Clear Audio+, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, Stereo Recording, PS4 Remote Play

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Smart Stamina, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Battery Care, STAMINA Mode, Clear Audio+, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, Stereo Recording, PS4 Remote Play Cellular: 4G network Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM), MicroSD on SIM2

4G network Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM), MicroSD on SIM2 Battery: 3,230 mAh (non-removable)

3,230 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 156 mm x 77 mm x 7.9 mm

156 mm x 77 mm x 7.9 mm Weight: 191 grams

191 grams Color: Luminous Chrome, Deep Sea Black

Luminous Chrome, Deep Sea Black Price: ₹58,499

5) Honor 8 Pro

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor isn’t far from taking their devices to the next level, we saw the Honor 8 Pro which can stack up against the phones in the high-end segment. This is Honor’s pocket-friendly powerhouse and it’s priced at ₹29,999. What powers the device is a 2.4 GHz Kirin 960 CPU, 6 GB RAM and a huge 128 GB internal storage fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery. If the specs sound convincing, then its sleek 7 mm metallic unibody design, dual 12 MP cameras with Monochrome support, and a 2K display will surely sound eye-popping.

Full Review: Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch LTPS LCD display, Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels | 515 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.7-inch LTPS LCD display, Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels | 515 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back, gesture-based

Yes, on the back, gesture-based CPU: Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor, 16nm Kirin 960 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor, 16nm Kirin 960 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-G71 MP8

Mali-G71 MP8 Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM

6 GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual camera (12 MP + 12 MP) f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps

Dual camera (12 MP + 12 MP) f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 720p video @30fps

8 MP f/2.0, 720p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS

USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS Others: Cardboard VR bundled

Cardboard VR bundled Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM), MicroSD on SIM2

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM), MicroSD on SIM2 Battery: 4,000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

4,000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Dimensions: 157 mm x 77.5 mm x 7 mm

157 mm x 77.5 mm x 7 mm Weight: 184 grams

184 grams Color: Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Pearl White

Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Pearl White Price: ₹29,999

6) OnePlus 5T

One of the most renowned flagships of the year is from the OnePlus itself, the OnePlus 5T with bezel-less design, dual cameras, high performance, and sleek and skinny metallic body. This is the fastest Android performer till date, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage is an overkill for an Android operating system. No matter what, the OnePlus is already on our list of top Android flagship smartphones of 2017.

The OnePlus 5 is the same as the OnePlus 5T, just that the 5T now hooks up a larger 6.01-inch screen. We compared both of them side by side to know the differences, check it out.

Full Review: OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T Specifications

Display: 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back Yes, on Home button

Yes, on the back Yes, on Home button CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP

Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot

64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7

20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6

Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps

Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP) 16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7 20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6 Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps Selfie Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology

3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology Dimensions 156.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.3 mm

156.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.3 mm Weight 162 grams

162 grams Colors: Midnight Black

Midnight Black Released: 16th November 2017 (Global) 17th November 2017 (India)

16th November 2017 (Global) 17th November 2017 (India) Price: ₹32,999 or $499 or €499 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), ₹37,999 or $559 or €559 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

₹32,999 or $499 or €499 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage), ₹37,999 or $559 or €559 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Availability: To be available in North America and Europe from November 21. First flash sale in India on November 21 from 4.30 pm onwards via Amazon India. General sales will kick off from November 28.

7) Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel devices have been always on the top with the best in class hardware, camera, and software. Google Pixel 2 offers plenty of power, a reliable 12 MP camera with AR-ready, a clean software experience, and features like Active Edge, IP67 certified and running the latest Android Oreo backed up by Google.

Google Pixel 2 Specifications

Display: 5.0-inch (127 mm) AMOLED Cinematic display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels, 441 ppi),

16:9 aspect ratio, Always-on display, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 1,00,000:1 super contrast ratio, true black level, full 24-bit color depth, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.0-inch (127 mm) AMOLED Cinematic display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels, 441 ppi), 16:9 aspect ratio, Always-on display, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 1,00,000:1 super contrast ratio, true black level, full 24-bit color depth, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 8.0.0 Oreo, 3 years of Android updates and security patches

Android 8.0.0 Oreo, 3 years of Android updates and security patches Protection: IP67 Certified – water and dust resistant

IP67 Certified – water and dust resistant Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP

Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, Unlimited Photos and Videos cloud storage, no microSD

64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, Unlimited Photos and Videos cloud storage, no microSD Rear Camera: 12.2 MP Dual Pixel, 1.4 μm, f/1.8, Phase Detection Autofocus (laser + dual pixel),

Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p slow-motion video @120fps, 720p slow-motion video @240fps

12.2 MP Dual Pixel, 1.4 μm, f/1.8, Phase Detection Autofocus (laser + dual pixel), Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p slow-motion video @120fps, 720p slow-motion video @240fps Front Camera: 8 MP, 1.4 μm, f/2.4, Fixed focus, 1080p video @30fps

8 MP, 1.4 μm, f/2.4, Fixed focus, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB-C 3.1 port, Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO1, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, NFC, eSIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

USB-C 3.1 port, Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO1, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, NFC, eSIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Sensors: Active Edge, Proximity/Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer/Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Pixel Imprint, Barometer, Hall effect sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Advanced x-axis haptics for sharper/defined response

Active Edge, Proximity/Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer/Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Pixel Imprint, Barometer, Hall effect sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Advanced x-axis haptics for sharper/defined response Media & Audio: Stereo front-firing speakers, Wireless HD audio with LDAC, Qualcomm AptX and AptX HD audio codecs supported, USB-C digital headphones support, 3 mics, Noise suppression

Stereo front-firing speakers, Wireless HD audio with LDAC, Qualcomm AptX and AptX HD audio codecs supported, USB-C digital headphones support, 3 mics, Noise suppression Cellular: 4G & VoLTE-enabled, single nano SIM (GSM)

4G & VoLTE-enabled, single nano SIM (GSM) Battery: 2,700 mAh (non-removable), Up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge

2,700 mAh (non-removable), Up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge Box Contents: Pixel 2, USB-C cable, USB-C charger, USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adaptor, Quick Start Guide, Quick switch adaptor

Pixel 2, USB-C cable, USB-C charger, USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adaptor, Quick Start Guide, Quick switch adaptor Dimensions: 145.7 mm x 69.7 mm x 7.8 mm

145.7 mm x 69.7 mm x 7.8 mm Weight: 143 grams

143 grams Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue

Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue Price: ₹48,469 (64 GB)

8) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The fact that Xiaomi Mi MIX was the first smartphone to get the least bezels display, the Mi MIX 2 carries the bezel-less trend with it and includes a ceramic back adding a premium touch to its looks. Sized at a large 5.99-inch with AMOLED screen, its beautifully designed body, customized MIUI software, and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6 GB RAM and 256 GB in its highest variant, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 could be worth considering in the flagship segment. The special edition adds in the 8 GB RAM which competes with the OnePlus 5T.

Full Review: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications