Xiaomi Mi Home No.1 Mi Fan Sale kicks off in India: Here are all the offer details

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi kicked off its No.1 Mi Fan Sale in India this week which concluded two days ago. As a part of this sale, Xiaomi offered discounts on various smartphones and accessories. Moreover, Xiaomi also conducted ₹1 flash sale during those two days where customers had the chance to buy select Xiaomi products for just ₹1. While that sale was hosted online on Mi.com, Xiaomi has now announced this No.1 Mi Fan Sale at its Mi Home stores.

The No.1 Mi Fan Sale at Mi Home stores kicks off from today and will end on January 1, 2018. As a part of this sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts on various products that include smartphones and accessories as well as products like Repeaters and Routers.

Let’s take a look at all the offers.

Offers on Smartphones

Xiaomi Mi A1 – ₹12,999 (discount of ₹2000)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) – ₹12,999 (discount of ₹1000)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) – ₹14,999 (discount of ₹1000)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) – ₹32,999 (discount of ₹3000)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) – ₹10,999 (discount of ₹1000)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) – ₹8499 (discount of ₹500)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) – ₹9999 (discount of ₹1000)

Offers on Earphones and Speakers

Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic (Black) – ₹499 (discount of ₹100)

Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic (Silver) – ₹499 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Capsule Earphone (Black) – ₹899 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Capsule Earphone (White) – ₹899 (discount of ₹100)

Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD – ₹1799 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Headphones Comfort (White) – ₹2699 (discount of ₹300)

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini (Grey) – ₹899 (discount of ₹400)

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini (Gold) – ₹899 (discount of ₹400)

Offers on other products

Mi Router 3C (White) – ₹999 (discount of ₹200)

Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 – ₹699 (discount of ₹200)

Air Purifier Filter – ₹1999 (discount of ₹500)

Redmi Note 4 Flip Case (Blue Grey) – ₹299 (discount of ₹200)

Redmi Note 4 Flip Case (Gold) – ₹299 (discount of ₹200)

Redmi Note 4 Soft Case (Black) – ₹149 (discount of ₹100)

Redmi Note 4 Soft Case (Clear) – ₹149 (discount of ₹100)

Redmi Note 4 Screen Protector – ₹59 (discount of ₹40)

Mi Crewneck T-shirt S (Male) – ₹449 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Crewneck T-shirt M (Male) – ₹449 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Crewneck T-shirt L (Male) – ₹449 (discount of ₹100)

Mi Crewneck T-shirt XL (Male) – ₹449 (discount of ₹100)

Well, apart from these offers, Xiaomi will also be putting a wish box at each Mi Home during this sale where Mi Fans who make a purchase from the Mi Home can wish for an item from the available list, write it down, and put it into the wish box. 5 Mi Fans from each Mi Home will get their wishes fulfilled.

These offers are available at all the 15 Mi Home stores that are spread across 6 cities of the country. You can click here to see if you have a Mi Home nearby.