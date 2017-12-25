It’s official: OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature is coming to OnePlus 5

Late last month, we told you that Android Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 might bring along the Face Unlock feature that’s found on the OnePlus 5T. Well, the company has already started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5, but, we couldn’t find the Face Unlock feature in it. Well, that’s because it hasn’t been included in this update. However, the good news is that OnePlus has now confirmed that the Face Unlock feature will indeed be rolled out to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei in a tweet has confirmed that the Face Unlock feature will be rolled for the OnePlus 5. However, he didn’t reveal the timeline for when it will be rolled out. Well, even though there’s no information on when the Face Unlock would make its way to the OnePlus 5, it’s good to see OnePlus listening to its customers and deciding to include a feature which is currently only available on the OnePlus 5T.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

That said, there was no word on whether Face Unlock would be rolled out to older OnePlus smartphones like the OnePlus 3 or 3T. However, it seems very unlikely that either of those smartphones will get the Face Unlock feature, so if you own any of those smartphones, don’t get your hopes high.

Also, for those unaware, Face Unlock is a feature on the OnePlus 5T which uses face recognition to unlock your smartphone. The Face Unlock feature is very fast. Well, faster than Face ID on Apple’s iPhone X. However, it’s certainly not as secure as the Face ID, which is one of the reasons why it cannot be used for payment authorization.

Anyways though, like we already said, it’s good to see OnePlus listening to the feedback and deciding to include Face Unlock on the OnePlus 5. It now remains to be seen when the company actually rolls it out.