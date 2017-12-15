Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update now available for OnePlus 5

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for its 2016 smartphones – OnePlus 3 and 3T – but, its current flagships – OnePlus 5 and 5T – are still running OxygenOS that’s based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, late last month, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update to the OnePlus 5 that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. And now, the company has pushed out yet another beta update for this smartphone.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 5 that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. As the open beta update is based on Android Oreo, it already comes with features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and more. However, the second open beta update doesn’t bring along any new features, rather, it comes with some improvements and fixes.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update comes with:

Fixed widget issues in launcher

Fixed shortcut issues in launcher

UI Improvements to Camera

Added f4v format in video category in file manager

Speed improvements while deleting massive files in file manager

Improvements to Reading Mode

Improvements in vibration

Improvements in Bluetooth audio

Fixed Parallel apps bugs

Fixed reboot issue when using Picture in Picture

Updated Android security patch to November

General bug fixes and stability improvements

If you have already flashed the Android Oreo based Open Beta 1 update to your OnePlus 5, you will receive the Open Beta 2 update over the air on your unit. However, if you are on the stable build, which is OxygenOS 4.5.15, you won’t receive the update OTA and will have to flash it manually to your device.

You can head over to the links given below for installation instructions and to download the full ROM. However, once you flash your device with beta build, you will no longer receive the official OTAs which are much more stable and bug-free than the beta builds.

Download Link of OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for OnePlus 5 | Installation Instructions

