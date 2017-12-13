OnePlus 5 receiving OxygenOS 4.5.15 update with bug fixes and updated security patch

Last week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.7.4 update to OnePlus 5T which brought in some improvements to its camera. Now, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.15 update for the OnePlus 5 which was launched back in June this year.

The OxygenOS 4.5.15 update rolling out to OnePlus 5 is still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and doesn’t upgrade your smartphone to Android 8.0 Oreo. Moreover, it also doesn’t bring along any new features. However, what it does come with is GPS improvements and bug fixes.

Besides, the update also bumps up the Android security patch on OnePlus 5 from September to October. Well, we are in December and Google has already released the December security patch for Android. We would have loved to see OnePlus including the November patch at least.

Here’s what OxygenOS 4.5.15 update comes with:

GPS improvements

Fixed issue of not able to set customized alarm ringtone

Fixed issue of sharing emoji from Bitmoji

Updated Android security patch to October

General bug fixes

Well, it’s worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t unified the software of both the OnePlus 5 and 5T yet, just like it did with the 3 and 3T. The OnePlus 5T is running OxygenOS 4.7.4 update whereas the OnePlus 5 is now running OxygenOS 4.5.15 update. We assume OnePlus will unify the software of both these devices after rolling out the Oreo update.

And, as always, the update for OnePlus 5 is being rolled out incrementally over the air, which means only a small percentage of users will receive it initially with the wider roll out expected to commence soon. Having said that, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Are you a OnePlus 5 user? Have you received the OxygenOS 4.5.15 update on your smartphone?

Source