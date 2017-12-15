Xiaomi opens its second Mi Home store in Mumbai

Just over two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Mumbai at Phoenix Market City Mall on L.B.S. Marg in Kurla West. Now today, Xiaomi has opened its second Mi Home store in the city.

Mi fans! Welcome to our new #MiHome at @gophoenixing, Lower Parel, Mumbai! Great response at the store on Day 1! Don't forget to come over and experience all the Mi products under one roof! pic.twitter.com/rAvX9SwFLP — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 15, 2017

The second Mi Home store in Mumbai has been opened in High Street Phoenix Mall at Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. With the opening of the second Mi Home store in Mumbai, Xiaomi now has a total of 14 Mi Home Stores in the country. Well, the company has plans to open 84 more across the country in the next two years.

For those unaware, Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s exclusive offline stores where you can experience and buy all the products that have been launched in India – be it a smartphone or an air purifier.

Having said that, if you are visiting this newly opened Mi Home store in Mumbai today and are making a purchase of ₹5999 or above (while also being one of the first 200 customers), you will be getting a Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matte worth ₹599 for free.

If you don’t happen to live in Mumbai, you can click here to see if Mi Home is available in your city.