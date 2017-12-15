Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi

Xiaomi opens its second Mi Home store in Mumbai

By Sagar
Just over two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi opened its first Mi Home store in Mumbai at Phoenix Market City Mall on L.B.S. Marg in Kurla West. Now today, Xiaomi has opened its second Mi Home store in the city.

The second Mi Home store in Mumbai has been opened in High Street Phoenix Mall at Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. With the opening of the second Mi Home store in Mumbai, Xiaomi now has a total of 14 Mi Home Stores in the country. Well, the company has plans to open 84 more across the country in the next two years.

For those unaware, Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s exclusive offline stores where you can experience and buy all the products that have been launched in India – be it a smartphone or an air purifier.

Having said that, if you are visiting this newly opened Mi Home store in Mumbai today and are making a purchase of ₹5999 or above (while also being one of the first 200 customers), you will be getting a Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matte worth ₹599 for free.

If you don’t happen to live in Mumbai, you can click here to see if Mi Home is available in your city.

