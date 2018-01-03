OnePlus cancels global release of Android Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5

After rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T in last November, OnePlus in December started rolling out the Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5. As always, the roll out was incremental which meant only a small percentage of users would receive it initially. However, more than a week later from commencing the roll out, OnePlus has said that it has cancelled the global release of OxygenOS 5.0 for OnePlus 5.

OnePlus on its forums has said that they have cancelled the global release of Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for OnePlus 5 because of a bug. The company didn’t reveal any details about the bug which forced them to halt the release, but, has said that they working on OxygenOS 5.0.1 update which will be rolled out soon.

“Because of a bug on Oxygen 5.0, we have cancelled its global release. And we’re preparing for Oxygen 5.0.1, the partial release will go alive soon” wrote OnePlus on their forums.

For those unaware, the OxygenOS 5.0 update, which weighed around 1.5 GB in size, upgraded the OnePlus 5 to Android 8.0 Oreo. And, being an Oreo update, it also came along with features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots and more. Moreover, it also brought in the Parallel Apps to the OnePlus 5.

Well, we were able to upgrade our OnePlus with OxygenOS 5.0 on the day it began rolling out, and, so far, we haven’t faced any issues during our day-to-day usage. Having said that, we hope OnePlus will roll out the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update soon.

Did you get the Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update on your OnePlus 5? Have you faced any issues after the update?

