OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant expected to launch on January 5

Last week, just before we bid goodbye to the year 2017, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus shared a video on YouTube which hinted at the possible launch of OnePlus 5T with Sandstone back. While details pertaining to the launch of OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant were scarce until now, OnePlus has shared a poster which teases the launch of OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant on January 5.

OnePlus on Chinese social media platform Weibo has shared a poster which hints at January 5 launch of the OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant. As one would expect, the poster is in Chinese and doesn’t directly reveal that January 5 will see the launch of OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant. However, upon translating the Chinese text to English, the top line says “countdown 3 days” whereas the bottom line says “January 5 classic reproduction”.

Moreover, when translated from Chinese to English, the tagline of the poster which OnePlus shared on Weibo says “After four years of existence, “touch” remains”. Well, all of this points towards OnePlus gearing up to launch the 5T with Sandstone back on January 5.

In case you are unaware, the first two OnePlus smartphones – the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 – both came with Sandstone back. However, since 2016, all the smartphones that OnePlus launched come with metal back. Of course, OnePlus does sell protective cases with Sandstone finish, and, it recently also launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition which has a Sandstone back.

Well, if OnePlus launches the 5T with Sandstone back on January 5, we wouldn’t be surprised if it is in white color. Having said that, we will know more about this product three days later – on January 5.

What do you think is OnePlus going to reveal on January 5?

Source