Last year, we saw a lot of smartphones coming with dual cameras (both on front and back), smaller bezels and full-screen display. Smartphone brands launched these kind of smartphones across all price buckets. Well, Lenovo too launched smartphones with dual cameras last year, but, it didn’t launch any smartphone with full-screen display. However, the company has kicked off 2018 by announcing the Lenovo K320t with full-screen display.

Yes, the Lenovo K320t is the first Lenovo smartphone that sports a full-screen display. It features a 5.7-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The K320t sports a polycarbonate build and is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM.

Apart from the display, another highlight of the Lenovo K320t are the rear cameras. The K320t boasts a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 8 MP and one 2 MP camera. This helps users take photos with bokeh effect which blurs the background and helps the subject stand out in the picture.

That said, for selfies and video calls, the Lenovo K320t comes with an 8 MP snapper on the front. The K320t has 16 GB of internal storage, and, users also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if they run out of space.

Furthermore, the Lenovo K320t boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, packs a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the entire package up and running. Lastly, the K320t sports a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, the company Lenovo claims it can unlock the smartphone in 0.1 second.

Lenovo K320t Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

Lenovo K320t Price and Availability