Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Nokia

Nokia 6 (2018) specs surface online through TENAA listing

By Sagar
1

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 6 back in January last year, and, later in February announced it for global markets. Well, after almost a year, HMD Global is all set to launch Nokia 6 (2018). The Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 already made an appearance on TENAA last month, and now, it has surfaced on TENAA again, but this time with its specifications.

nokia-6-2018-ta-1054-tenaa-1

For those unaware, TENAA is the China equivalent of FCC in the US, and, getting a certification from TENAA means that a smartphone brand can start selling the phone in China. Well, the Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 has appeared on TENAA, and, the TENAA listing not only reveals its design, but specifications as well.

nokia-6-2018-ta-1054-tenaa-2

According to the TENAA listing, the Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The device sports a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Well yes, that means the Nokia 6 (2018) will come with a display having an aspect ratio of 16:9, as opposed to 18:9 which has been popular since last year.

That said, the TENAA listing further reveals the Nokia 6 (2018) to have 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The phone will also come in two internal storage variants – 32 GB and 64 GB – and will also let user expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Furthermore, the Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is actually a bummer. However, we hope that it will run Android 8.0 Oreo at the time of launch. Having said that, the phone is 8.5 mm thin, weighs 172 grams, ships with a 3000 mAh battery, and would come in three colors – White, Black, Blue.

Well, as you can see, the specifications of the Nokia 6 (2018) aren’t all that different from last year’s Nokia 6, but, the design is. While last year’s Nokia 6 came with capacitive navigation keys and fingerprint scanner on the front, the Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back, with the capacitive navigation keys now replaced by on-screen buttons.

There’s no word yet from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 6 (2018), but, the company is expected to unveil it later this week on January 5.

Source

You might also like
Nokia

Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Nokia 6 to reach India this week

Nokia

Nokia 2 will directly receive Android 8.1 Oreo with Android Go Memory Management Features

Nokia

Nokia 1 with Android Go rumored to launch in March 2018

Nokia

Nokia 7 global launch reportedly set for early 2018

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Nokia 6 (2018) specs surface online through TENAA listing"

avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted