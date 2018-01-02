Nokia 6 (2018) specs surface online through TENAA listing

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 6 back in January last year, and, later in February announced it for global markets. Well, after almost a year, HMD Global is all set to launch Nokia 6 (2018). The Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 already made an appearance on TENAA last month, and now, it has surfaced on TENAA again, but this time with its specifications.

For those unaware, TENAA is the China equivalent of FCC in the US, and, getting a certification from TENAA means that a smartphone brand can start selling the phone in China. Well, the Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 has appeared on TENAA, and, the TENAA listing not only reveals its design, but specifications as well.

According to the TENAA listing, the Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The device sports a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Well yes, that means the Nokia 6 (2018) will come with a display having an aspect ratio of 16:9, as opposed to 18:9 which has been popular since last year.

That said, the TENAA listing further reveals the Nokia 6 (2018) to have 16 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The phone will also come in two internal storage variants – 32 GB and 64 GB – and will also let user expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Furthermore, the Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is actually a bummer. However, we hope that it will run Android 8.0 Oreo at the time of launch. Having said that, the phone is 8.5 mm thin, weighs 172 grams, ships with a 3000 mAh battery, and would come in three colors – White, Black, Blue.

Well, as you can see, the specifications of the Nokia 6 (2018) aren’t all that different from last year’s Nokia 6, but, the design is. While last year’s Nokia 6 came with capacitive navigation keys and fingerprint scanner on the front, the Nokia 6 (2018) comes with a fingerprint scanner that’s located at the back, with the capacitive navigation keys now replaced by on-screen buttons.

There’s no word yet from HMD Global regarding the launch of Nokia 6 (2018), but, the company is expected to unveil it later this week on January 5.

