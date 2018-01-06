Moto G4 Play finally receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

We are in 2018 and there are many smartphones that are slated to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update this year which is the latest version of Android. However, even at a time when everyone’s waiting for the Oreo update, there are some users who are still waiting for the Nougat update on their smartphone – like the owners of Moto G4 Play. Well, their wait is over as Motorola has finally started rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto G4 Play.

A Moto G4 Play user on Reddit has reported about receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update on his smartphone. He has also shared a screenshot of the same, and, according to that screenshot, this update not only brings in the 7.1.1 Nougat update to Moto G4 Play, but also bumps up the Android security patch on the device to November 1, 2017 which isn’t the latest security patch by any means.

Well, the 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto G4 Play was rolled out last June, however, it was never rolled out to all the users due to some issues. We wonder what took Motorola so long to roll out the 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto G4 Play.

That said, the Moto G4 Play was launched along with the Moto G4 and G4 Plus way back in 2016 with Android Marshmallow. And, the 7.1.1 Nougat update is either way the last Android version update for Moto G4 Play. Hence, if you are someone who’s still holding on to his G4 Play but also want the latest Oreo update, now is time to consider buying a latest smartphone.

Are you a Moto G4 Play user? Have you received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update already? And, are you considering buy a new smartphone?