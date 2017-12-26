Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced the OPPO A79 in China with bezel-less design and 16 MP front camera. Now, further expanding its portfolio of A Series smartphones, OPPO has announced the OPPO A83.

The OPPO A83 has a design similar to that of the A79 and flaunts smaller bezels. The device sports a 5.7-inch display that has 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. A screen with this aspect ratio makes it easier for the manufacturers to cram in larger displays into a smartphone while still keeping the overall footprint of the device smaller. A trend that we have seen throughout this year.

That said, the OPPO A83 is powered by an unknown octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.5 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. For photography, the OPPO A83 comes with a 13 MP snapper at the back and an 8 MP snapper on the front.

Surprisingly, the OPPO A83 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, however, it does along with Face Unlock feature that relies on face recognition to unlock your smartphone. Moreover, it also comes with A.I. based Beauty Mode.

As far as storage is concerned, the OPPO A83 has 32 GB of internal storage, but, you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. That said, the OPPO A83 boots up to Color OS 3.2 which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Besides, it comes in two colors – Champagne Gold and Black – and, ships with a 3180 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

OPPO A83 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz octa-core processor

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery: 3180 mAh

OPPO A83 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1399 (around $214/₹13,680)

Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 29. No word on availability in other markets

