Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer announced with cashback of up to ₹3300 on recharge of ₹399 or above

Earlier last month, telecom operator Reliance Jio announced its Triple Cashback Offer for Prime Members that offered a total cashback of up to ₹2599. Well, now that the Triple Cashback Offer has finally come to an end after getting extended two times, Jio has announced its Surprise Cashback Offer which comes with offers similar to the Triple Cashback Offer, but, with the total cashback amount increased by ₹701.

The Surprise Cashback Offer that has been announced by Reliance Jio offers a total cashback of up to ₹3300. As a part of this Surprise Cashback Offer, Jio Prime members are offered a total cashback of up to ₹3300 on every recharge of ₹399 or above.

The cashback comes to the customers from Reliance Jio as well as partner digital wallets and e-commerce players. However, the number of digital wallet and e-commerce partners are more this time. If we speak about the cashback from Reliance Jio, the customers are offered a total cashback of ₹400 on a recharge of ₹399 or above in the form of 8 vouchers worth ₹50.

Moreover, if the customers recharge via Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, PhonePe, Axis Pay or Freecharge, they are entitled to a cashback of up to ₹300. Besides, Jio customers are also offered vouchers of up to ₹2600 on their recharge from Jio’s partners like Zoomcar, OYO Rooms, Paytm Mall, Big Basket, Grofers and Yatra.com.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 Offer Details

This Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer is valid till January 15, 2018, however, chances are it will get further extended just like the Triple Cashback Offer did. Moreover, if you do a recharge of ₹399 or above, you can immediately redeem the aforementioned cashback benefits.