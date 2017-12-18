Reliance Jio Triple Cashback Offer for Prime Members extended till December 25

Earlier last month, telecom operator Reliance Jio announced the triple cashback offer for its Prime members. The offer was supposed to end on November 25, but, Jio extended it till December 15. Well now, Jio has further extended its triple cashback offer, and it now ends on December 25.

Well, now that the triple cashback offer is extended, Jio Prime customers can continue enjoying its benefits until next Monday. As a part of this this triple cashback offer, Jio customers are offered a total cashback of ₹2599 on every recharge of ₹399 or above.

This cashback worth of ₹2599 comes in the form of vouchers from Jio, digital wallets and e-commerce partners. Jio itself provides a total cashback of ₹400 on a recharge of ₹399 or above in the form of 8 vouchers worth ₹50. Besides, if you recharge via Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik or PhonePe, you get a cashback of up to ₹300.

Furthermore, Jio customers are also offered a total of ₹1500 off on domestic flights on Yatra.com, ₹399 off on apparels on a minimum purchase of ₹1500 from AJIO.com, and, ₹500 off on a minimum purchase of ₹1999 from Reliance Trends.

Reliance Jio customers can redeem all the benefits immediately. For more information, you can head over to Jio’s website.