Just over a month ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the Vivo V7 which is essentially the smaller version of the V7+. Now today, Vivo has announced the Vivo Y75 which comes with design and specifications similar to the V7.

The Vivo Y75 sports bezel-less design which is similar to the V7. It sports a 5.7-inch FullView display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. As the bezel are small, there are no capacitive navigation keys or fingerprint scanner below the display.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back of the phone below which is the Vivo moniker, and above which is the 13 MP primary camera accompanied by LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP camera on the front. Well, for those unaware, this is a downgrade from the 16 MP rear and 24 MP front camera found on the V7.

That said, the Vivo Y75 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The Vivo Y75 also comes with Face Wake feature that lets you unlock the smartphone by looking at it using face recognition.

The Vivo Y75 runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and has 32 GB of on-board storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card. The Y75 is offered in three colors – Gold, Rose Gold and Matter Black, and, comes with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Vivo Y75 Specifications

CPU: Helio P23 SoC

Helio P23 SoC RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black

Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Vivo Y75 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1598 (around $241/₹15,511)

¥1598 (around $241/₹15,511) Availability: Available through Vivo Online Store in China.

