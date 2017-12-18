Around 10 days ago, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced the Nova 2s. Now today, the company has announced the Enjoy 7S. The Huawei Enjoy 7S is a successor to the Enjoy 6S which was launched in December last year.

The Huawei Enjoy 7S, like other recent Huawei and non-Huawei smartphones, sports a bezel-less design. Needless to say, the smaller bezels on the Huawei Enjoy 7S certainly it make it look much more better than its predecessor – the Enjoy 6S.

The front of the Huawei Enjoy 7S is adorned by a 5.65-inch display that has 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass atop. Below the display is Huawei moniker, and, above it is the 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

At the back, you get a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, that helps you take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background for those uninitiated). These cameras are aided by a LED flash to their right, and, below them at the center, is a fingerprint scanner for additional security.

Under the hood, the Huawei Enjoy 7S has Kirin 659 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.36 GHz and is paired with up to 4 GB RAM. Apart from the screen and dual cameras, what’s also worth noting is that the Huawei Enjoy 7S boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with Huawei’s customer EMUI 8.0 atop.

The Huawei Enjoy 7S comes with up to 64 GB of internal storage, and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps this package up and running.

Huawei Enjoy 7S Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.65-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Dual Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Blue, Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Huawei Enjoy 7S Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥1499 (around $227/₹14,545)

¥1499 (around $227/₹14,545) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1699 (around $256/₹16,485)

¥1699 (around $256/₹16,485) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 22. No word on availability in other markets

