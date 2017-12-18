How to block Internet access to specific apps in MIUI 9 [Guide]

Mobile Data in India got a lot cheap this year, and, we all know who should be thanked for this. Increasing competition has brought down the mobile data rates in India. As a result, not only people have started using the Internet more, but, the number of people using the Internet has also increased.

However, even if mobile data has become cheaper and customers are now offered 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day, there are chances that your data could be exhausted by some apps that keep on consuming it in the background. Well, to deal with it, you can block Internet access to such apps so that they don’t consume your mobile or Wi-Fi data when not needed. We have already shown you how to block Internet access to specific apps on Android. Now today, we show you how to block Internet access to specific apps on MIUI 9 without having to download any third party app. Read on.

How to block Internet access to specific apps in MIUI 9

Step 1: Open an app called ‘Security‘ on your Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI 9.

Step 2: Under the Security app, scroll down and tap on ‘Data usage‘. This will show you the total amount of data that’s being used by you in the current month. Below that, tap on a label that says ‘Restrict data usage‘.

Step 3: Tapping on ‘Restrict data usage’ will present you with a list of the apps that are installed on your smartphone. You can also see two white-colored tick-mark icons in green circles. The first one icon is for Mobile Data and the second is for Wi-Fi. These icons appear in front of all the apps so that you can block Internet access via Mobile Data or Wi-Fi on per-app basis. If the icon is green, it means that the app is allowed access to the Internet. If it’s red, it means the Internet access is blocked.

Well, to block Internet access to a specific app, just tap on the first or second icon, depending on whether you want to block Internet access via Mobile Data or Wi-Fi. We wanted to prevent SoundCloud from using Mobile Data, hence, we tapped on the first icon.

Once you have blocked Internet access to a specific app, you will see a message saying that the app can’t use network. In our case, we blocked Internet access to SoundCloud over Mobile Data, hence, the app couldn’t use the network even when our Mobile Data was turned on.

That said, if you want to block Internet access to all the apps at once – be it via Mobile Data or Wi-Fi – you can tap on the green-colored icons that are located at the top. Once you tap on them, they will turn red in color.

Also Read: How to open apps in Split Screen in MIUI 9 [Guide]

However, be careful that you don’t end up blocking Internet access to any apps in the Systems tab, unless you really know what you are doing, and, unless it’s a Google app like Gmail or YouTube.

Also Read: How to change default apps in MIUI 9 [Guide]

Well, we hope you were able to block Internet access to specific apps in MIUI 9 after reading this guide. For more, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.