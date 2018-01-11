Back in May 2016, Sachin Tendulkar backed smartphone brand Smartron launched the t.phone. And, back in May last year, Smartron launched the srt.phone. Now today, the company has launched their third smartphone in the country, dubbed Smartphone t.phone P.

The Smartron t.phone P is a budget smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor that’s clocked at up to 1.4 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. The device sports a 5.2-inch IPS display that carries a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Below, the display, there are three capacitive keys for navigation, and, above it is the T earpiece and secondary 5 MP camera for video calls and selfies. Moving on to the back, there’s a 13 MP primary snapper located at left-corner of the phone, and, right next to it is the LED flash.

Down below, at the center, is the fingerprint scanner for additional security, and, below it is the Smartron moniker. The Smartron t.phone P boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but, the company has said that it will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo. However, no specific timeline was revealed for the roll out of Oreo update.

That said, the Smartron t.phone P comes with 32 GB of internal storage, and, you also have the option to expand the storage further using a microSD card. However, the company also offers 1 Terabyte of storage to the customers on its cloud service with the t.phone P.

Well, with that being said, the biggest highlight of the Smartron t.phone P is its battery. The t.phone P ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which the company says can offer two days of battery life. Besides, it also supports reverse charging which lets users charge other smartphones using the Smartron t.phone P.

Smartron t.phone P Specifications

CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Up to 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (and 1 Terabyte of cloud storage)

32 GB (and 1 Terabyte of cloud storage) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Dual Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh

Smartron t.phone P Price in India and Availability