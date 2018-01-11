InFocus Vision 3 Hands-on [Images]

Dual cameras and bezel-less design is currently the popular trend in the smartphone market. Not only high-end flagships, but even the budget segment started flowing off dual-camera and FullView screen phones. InFocus, an American smartphone brand has launched its InFocus Vision 3 and it’s the cheapest smartphone as of now that offers a dual-camera setup and bezel-less design priced at as low as ₹6,999.

InFocus Vision 3 Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels)

5.7-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) Software: Android 7.0 Nougat, Smile UX

Android 7.0 Nougat, Smile UX Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737H

Up to 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737H GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Memory: 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 16 internal storage, microSD slot on SIM2, up to 128 GB expandable

16 internal storage, microSD slot on SIM2, up to 128 GB expandable Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, Dualfie, Single LED Flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, Dualfie, Single LED Flash Front Camera: 8 MP, Dualfie

8 MP, Dualfie Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE, microSD on SIM2 Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

4,000 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 152.3 mm x 72.4 mm x 8.8 mm

152.3 mm x 72.4 mm x 8.8 mm Price: ₹6,999

Things highlighted in the InFocus Vision 3 are the dual cameras, edge-to-edge display, a large size 4,000 mAh battery, and a feature known as Dualfie that snaps pics from the front and rear camera together.

Talking about the design of the phone, it’s long, slim, least bezels, and feels plastic all-round. The design is quite ergonomic, the curves give a nice feedback while holding. The display on the phone uses a 5.7-inch diagonal with IPS panel and an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) covered with 2.5D curved glass.

The dual-camera setup includes 13 MP + 5 MP cameras on the backside alongside a fingerprint scanner below. The rear camera is aided by LED flash. Because selfies are mainstream, Dualfie is the new trend. With InFocus Vision 3 camera tech, you can capture both, the front and rear images at the same time. The front side is backed by an 8 MP camera.

InFocus Vision 3 comes with an entry-level hardware, it is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737H, a Mali-T720 MP2 GPU, 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 16 GB storage which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 128 GB on SIM2 slot. The CPU competes with the quad-core Snapdragon 425 found in the ₹4,999 Redmi 5A and it’s ideal for the price, but do not expect anything better. Smartphones such as Lenovo K8 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi 4 emerges with a clear performance up.

On the software front, it is running an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with InFocus’ Smile UX on top. The battery, as mentioned above, is 4,000 mAh with 22 days of standby time, 45 hours of music, and 20 hours of calling.

The rest of the design has a volume control is placed on the left side while the Power key is on the right side. The right side carries a hybrid SIM tray incorporating two nano SIMs with an option to use the SIM 2 slot as microSD storage expansion. The bottom uses a micro USB port and a microphone while the 3.5 mm headphones port is provided at the top. Loudspeakers are on the backside beneath the InFocus logo.

The dual cameras could be the main point of selling the phone followed by its aggressive pricing. The large 18:9 screen is a plus, it makes the traditional 16:9 smartphones look passé. It’s worth mentioning that the multimedia experience will eventually be better on the large screen with thin bezels. For its price, it sounds like a worthy opponent to the existing rivals.