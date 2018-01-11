Two days ago, we told you that OnePlus was likely to launch the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant in India today. And, as expected, this Chinese smartphone brand has launched the Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T today in India. The Lava Red variant until now was exclusive to the Chinese market, but it has now been launched in India as well.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant has design similar to that of other variants of the 5T, however, it comes with a black front white the back, power buttons, volume rocker and alert slider coated with red paint.

That said, the innards of the OnePlus 5T Lava Red are exactly the same as that of the regular variants. However, while the regular Midnight Black variant comes in 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variants, the Lava Red variant, like the Star Wars Edition, only comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration.

That said, with the launch of Lava Red variant of the OnePlus 5T in India, customers now have three options to choose from – OnePlus 5T in Midnight Black, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, and, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant.

“Inspired by the dynamic nature of lava with colors that change under different types of light, the radiant Lava Red color shade is achieved through accurate combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01% variation. Additionally, it uses two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating to ensure the texture and feel. A completely redesigned wallpaper unique to this edition further enhances the user experience.” said OnePlus in a forum post.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Availability: Goes on open sale from January 20 through Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in

Do check out our OnePlus 5T review before you go on and buy any variant of the OnePlus 5T.