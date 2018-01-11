Centric L3 is a performer: Check out 5 features of it

A recent entrant in the entry-level smartphones segment is the CENTRiC L3 which comes from an Indian smartphone manufacturer. More than a month ago, the company also launched the CENTRiC A1 which is a mid-range phone priced at ₹9,999. Now CENTRiC Mobiles, the Indian smartphone manufacturer expands its portfolio by adding another smartphone to its stable, the CENTRiC L3. We have noted down the top features of the CENTRiC L3 that you should know. Here they are.

1) Stock Android Interface

Like the CENTRiC A1, the L3 also runs on the stock-based Android leaving a clean interface for the user and free from bloatware. A stock Android will also ensure that it won’t demand much hardware resources. CENTRiC L3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with no additional apps or games installed.

2) Ergonomic Design, 2.5D Curved Glass

The CENTRiC L3 sports a 5-inch IPS Oncell HD display (500 Nits) with 2.5D curved scratch-resistant glass. The rear side is a sleek glossy back with rounded edges giving a good feedback. The back can be removed to insert SIM cards and a microSD card although the battery cannot be removed, but accessed. It is easier to hold in one hand and feels slim and lightweight.

Talking about its specifications, the CENTRiC L3 uses a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core CPU with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU, 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It supports 4G LTE network with VoLTE and ViLTE calling support and powered by a 3,050 mAh Li-Polymer battery.

3) Fingerprint scanner

Not all phones come with a fingerprint scanner especially when they are priced in the lower price range. The CENTRiC L3 offers a fingerprint scanner on the front side. It can be used to unlock the phone.

4) Dedicated microSD slot, expandable up to 256 GB, OTG Support

The CENTRiC L3 comes with a 16 GB internal storage with an option to expand it further up to 256 GB via microSD card. The microSD slot comes standalone here, hence the user can keep dual SIM cards along with a microSD card on a separate slot.

Many phones don’t include a dedicated microSD slot, they offer a combo slot in which either a second SIM or a microSD card can be placed. The CENTRiC L3 offers a dedicated microSD card which we liked about the phone.

The CENTRiC L3 also supports USB OTG which means you can plug in any thumb drives or pen drives directly on the phone via a micro USB connector.

5) 13 MP and 5 MP Cameras

On the camera’s front, the CENTRiC L3 is backed up with a rear 13 MP f/2.2 autofocus 5P lens camera and a front 5 MP camera with 76-degree FOV (Field Of View). The rear camera comes with an LED flash and records 1080p videos at 30fps. Given the price, the camera package sounds very decent.

Here are some camera samples that we have taken from the CENTRiC L3.

6) Affordable price

Pricing point of view, the CENTRiC L3 is one of the affordable entry-level phones and lies in the under ₹10,000 budget segment. Phones with a low price don’t usually include the side accessories, you will have to purchase them separately for other smartphones. With the CENTRiC L3, the bundled accessories include a silicon clear protective case, a tempered glass, and 3.5 mm earphones (with Mic) which is a plus.

That was about the CENTRiC L3. Share your views about the smartphone in the comments below.