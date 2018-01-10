iVOOMi i1 Hands-on [Images]

With the start of the year 2018, the bezel-less trend and the dual cameras in the budget segment starts kicking off. iVOOMi, the Chinese brand which has launched a series of smartphones last year, now launches its first dual camera phone with 18:9 HD+ FullView display. It’s one of the cheapest phones to offer the dual-camera setup and priced at ₹5,999. Here’s a quick look at the iVOOMi i1.

iVOOMi i1 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch IPS Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat CPU: 1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737

1.2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 Memory: 2 GB or 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM

2 GB or 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated slot)

16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB (Dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, single LED flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, single LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2x micro SIM (GSM)

4G LTE network, 2x micro SIM (GSM) Battery: 3,000 mAh (removable)

3,000 mAh (removable) Colors: Jade Black, Platinum Gold

Jade Black, Platinum Gold Price: ₹5,999 (2 GB & 16 GB), ₹7,499 (3 GB & 32 GB)

The main highlight of the phone is the dual cameras and the FullView display. The rear side hooks up 13 MP and 2 MP dual cameras with a single LED flash and the front side carries an 8 MP camera. The display on the phone is a 5.45-inch IPS HD+ with 18:9 aspect ratio.

On looking at the iVOOMi i1, it has a glossy finish design and the back appears to be covered by glass, but comes in a polycarbonate body. The display boasts 2.5D curve on the edges and seamlessly connects with the frame. The back cover is removable, but the battery isn’t.

The surface is glossy, hence, it’s a fingerprint magnet. It does give a premium look and feel while holding it. When you see it, the front side top-bottom bezels are still visible despite being having a FullView display.

The iVOOMi i1 also features a fingerprint scanner on the backside, sounds exciting, isn’t it? The bottom doesn’t offer any external touch keys rather it uses on-screen navigation buttons.

About its specs, it shares the same CPU as seen on the iVOOMi Me 3S. The iVOOMi i1 is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat stock interface. The pricing is highly competitive starting from ₹5,999 for 2 GB RAM and 16 GB variant and ₹7,499 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant.

For the sides, the right side offers a Power key and Volume control, the left side area is blank. The bottom has loudspeakers and a microphone, the top has a micro USB and 3.5 mm headphones port. To insert the SIM and microSD cards, you will need to pull off the back cover. The microSD card slot is standalone meaning you can enjoy the dual SIM functionality without losing the microSD slot.

Tthe bezel-less design is currently the fabulous thing in the smartphone market, the most expensive smartphones like iPhone X do offer the same. Even the mid-range segment has started off the bezel-less trend. But, when it comes to the budget category, we don’t see much phones coming with dual cameras and edge-to-edge display. As far as what we have to say about the iVOOMi i1, it’s not just an entry-level budget phone priced at ₹5,999, but it also gives you the experience of a dual-camera photography and multimedia experience on a FullView display.