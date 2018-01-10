Alleged image of Android Go powered Nokia 1 surfaces online

Late last month, rumors of Android Go powered Nokia 1 launching in March 2018 were floating around on the Internet. Well, while we didn’t hear anything about it later, images of what seem to be Android Go powered Nokia 1 have now surfaced online.

Two images of what is said to be the Nokia 1 have surfaced on Chinese social network. One image shows the back of the phone while the other only shows the back cover, and, both of them are a bit different. However, this back design is similar to the design of the back of Nokia 2 which is an entry-level smartphone running Android 7.1.1. Nougat.

Speaking about the leaked images, it seems the Nokia 1, like the Nokia 2, will feature a polycarbonate back while having its frames crafted out of metal. That said, according to the rumors, the Nokia 1 features specifications similar to that of Nokia 2, but, unlike the Nokia 2 that runs the standard version of Android, the Nokia 1 will be running Android Go which is a lightweight version of Android meant especially for smartphones with 1 GB or less than 1 GB of RAM.

For now, there’s no word from HMD Global regarding the existence of Nokia 1, and hence, we don’t know when exactly will it be launched. Having said that, Micromax is reported to launch Android Go powered smartphone in India later this month with a price tag of around ₹2000. If that report turns out to be true, then will get to see the very first Android Go powered soon.

