iVoomi Me 3S Hands-on [Images]

iVoomi has added one more smartphone to its Me series. iVoomi Me 3S offers a shatter-proof display and compelling specs such as 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 3,000 mAh battery at ₹6,499. That’s something that makes iVoomi Me 3S a standout due to its low-cost price. Well, here’s the hands-on with iVoomi Me 3S.

iVoomi Me 3S Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution),2.5D curved glass, Shatterproof screen

5.2-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution),2.5D curved glass, Shatterproof screen Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat CPU: 1.2 GHz quad-octa MediaTek MT6737

1.2 GHz quad-octa MediaTek MT6737 Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB

32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB Main Camera: 13 MP with single LED flash

13 MP with single LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Cellular: 4G LTE network

4G LTE network Battery: 3,000 mAh (removable)

3,000 mAh (removable) Colors: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and Teal Blue

Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and Teal Blue Price: ₹6,499

The iVoomi Me 3S features a 5.2-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Surprisingly, the screen is protected by an unbreakable glass. Don’t expect any high-quality design, everything is plastic here. The back cover can be removed to insert the battery, SIM and microSD cards. It comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Champagne Gold, and Teal Blue.

iVoomi Me 3S is powered by a 1.2 GHz MediaTek MT6737 which is a quad-core SoC paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is backed up with a 3,000 mAh battery which should give it a long run due to its low-end CPU.

But, is that enough for current generation smartphones running Android Nougat? It runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with stock interface. iVoomi phones are budget devices aimed at the entry level smartphone market.

On the camera front, the device sports a 13 MP f/2.2 camera on the rear side with an LED flash and an 8 MP camera on the front side for selfies. The camera spec seems to be decent on paper, however, how does it perform is yet to be discovered. Moving to the bottom has a speaker grill that can be blocked when kept on a flat surface.

The bottom has capacitive touch keys, no physical home button as well as fingerprint scanner on the device. Since the pricing is kept low, we do not expect a fingerprint scanner or any high-quality materials on the phone. iVoomi Me 3S has enough to offer a 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM, shatterproof display, 3,000 mAh battery, Android Nougat and so on.

The right side has volume keys and power button just like the other iVoomi devices and on the top, there’s a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. That’s all for the sides, the rest of the part is clean.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available for ₹6,999 with a full metallic body, a fingerprint scanner, a fast processor, with decent RAM and storage. I wonder iVoomi Me 3S will give at least a competition for higher specs in the budget segment.