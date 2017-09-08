Samsung Galaxy C8 announced with 5.5-inch FHD display and Dual Rear Cameras

After unveiling the Galaxy C7 back in May last year, and the Galaxy C7 Pro back in January this year, Samsung has announced yet another smartphone in its Galaxy C series, dubbed, the Samsung Galaxy C8.

The Samsung Galaxy C8 has a design similar to the Galaxy C7 and C7 Pro, nothing much has changed. However, the biggest different between the Samsung Galaxy C8 and the C7 and C7 Pro is the inclusion of dual camera setup at the back.

The Samsung Galaxy C8 comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of a 13 MP and a 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP camera on the front with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy C8 flaunts a uni-body metal construction while having an all-glass front with a 5.5-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED always on display. The Galaxy C8 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 chipset which is laced with either 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy C8 Specifications

CPU: Helio P20 octa-core processor

Helio P20 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T880

Mali-T880 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED always on display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED always on display Rear Camera: 13 (RGB sensor with f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (Monochrome sensor with f/1.9 aperture) and LED flash

13 (RGB sensor with f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (Monochrome sensor with f/1.9 aperture) and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Bixby Home, Bixby Vision

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Bixby Home, Bixby Vision Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy C8 Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available in China soon. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

Source | Via